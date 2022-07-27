Donald Roy Fuller, age 85, of Robinson Township passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Ashley Healthcare in Ashley, Michigan. He was born April 16, 1937, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Roy Richard and Dorothy Marie (Van Erkel) Fuller. He married Elaine Lois Batten on May 30, 2006.
Don graduated from Coopersville High School in 1956 and he served his country in the Army. Don worked as a forklift operator at Dake and as a machinist at Besser, retiring in 2002. He loved muzzleloader shooting, camping and going to The Rendezvous Restaurant. Don was an active member of the White River Muzzleloaders Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.