Mr. Donald Sheffield, age 85, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born March 15, 1935, in Grand Haven to Orin and Katie (Deephouse) Sheffield. On March 7, 1957, he married Arlene VanderLugt, and she preceded him in death on December 6, 2017.
Don was a member of Second Christian Reformed Church. He faithfully served in the U.S. Navy. He was the proud owner of Sheffield’s Choice Meats and the former manager of Casmiers Grocery. Don served on the Grand Haven Christian School Board, and was a former member of the Zoning Board of Appeals for the city of Grand Haven and the Kiwanis Club. He was a great man who will be missed by all who knew him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.