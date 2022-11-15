The Memorial Service for Donald Ver Heul will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Ferrysburg Community Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 17, from 6-8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
