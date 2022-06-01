Donald William Styx, age 90 of Grand Haven, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
The Funeral Service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ with Pastor Matt Schmidt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Full Military Honors to be provided by the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army-Grand Haven. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
