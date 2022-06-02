Donald William Styx, age 90 of Grand Haven, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022. He was born on July 6, 1931, to William and Phyllis Styx, in the original family home known as “Styx Hall," a popular resort and dance hall at the time, which is now known as the Weaver House.
Don graduated from Grand Haven High School and went on to serve our country in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1952. He was employed as an insurance salesman for many years and worked for American Community Life and Health prior to his retirement. Don married Elizabeth Schippers on February 25 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and they were blessed with 38 years of happy marriage.
