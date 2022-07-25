Donald Gene Weavers, 87, of Ruby Creek, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. He was born February 25, 1935, in Grand Haven, the son of Bernard and Hazel (Hayden) Weavers.
Don lived in Grand Haven where he was a residential builder and business owner. He owned and operated the Reef Party Store in Ferrysburg for several years. He then moved north to Mason County where he owned and operated the Ruby Creek Tavern. In his spare time, Don enjoyed sitting on his back porch on the Pere Marquette River. Most of all, Don loved being with his family and friends.
