The Funeral Service for Donald Weesies will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Second Christian Reformed Church. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
