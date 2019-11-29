Donna Appel, age 75, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born July 23, 1944, in Grand Haven to Stanley and Rose (Vojack) Rowell.
Donna was a member of the Alvin J. Yonker VFW Post 2328 Women’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bingo and being with her friends at the VFW and bingo halls.
She is survived by three children: Scott Appel and Steven Appel of Grand Haven, Shelly (Justin Kruitoff) Rainwater of Holland; five grandchildren: Kyle Rainwater, Calvin Rainwater, Cameron (Olivia) Rainwater, Tyler (Shree) Appel and Torrey Appel; sisters: Sue Burke, Bev Rowell and Pat (Brian) VanFaasen; and brothers, Mike (Barb) Rowell and Tim (Kathy) Rowell. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheri Appel; and former husband, Nicholas.
A celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at VFW Post 2326 (20 N. First Street). Memorial contributions in memory of Donna may be given to the VFW Post 2326. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
