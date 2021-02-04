Donna Willett, age 90, of Rockledge, Florida, a former resident of Grand Haven, passed away in Viera, Florida, on January 31, 2021, from Alzheimer’s.
She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Willett; two daughters, Leslie W. Mitchell and Barbara L. Willett; a son, Thomas L. Willett; all of Brevard County, Florida; and a sister, Margaret W. Weller of Traverse City.
