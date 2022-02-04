Donna Faye Menard, age 73 of Grand Haven, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Grand Pines Assisted Living.
She was born on June 17, 1948 in Cumberland Gap, TN to Ellis and Johnnie (Vaughn) Daniel. Faye married John Menard on June 20, 1992 in Warren, MI.
Faye graduated from Madison High School in Madison Heights, later moving to the Grand Haven area, where she lived most of her life. She worked in sales and administration for retail for most of her working life, until her retirement.
Faye was a breast cancer survivor and was very loving, nurturing and caring. She enjoyed helping others in need by hand-making over 500 afghan blankets over the years, which she donated to the Mercy Health Johnson Family Cancer Center, Heartwood Lodge, and anyone else in need. Donna also enjoyed crafting, and made many jewelry pieces she gave to friends and family.
Faye is lovingly remembered and missed by her beloved husband of 29 years, John; her daughter, Lorie (William) Flynn of Stafford City, Virginia; her son, Bryan D. Paul of Portland, OR; step-son, Douglas Menard of Harrison Township, MI; three grandchildren, Ashley, Sarah (Drew), and Heather (Carter); and her brother, Harold (Debbie) Daniel of Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, David Daniel.
The Funeral Service for Faye will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Bytwerk officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 8th, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, MI at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Johns Hopkins Meningioma Center or the National Brain Tumor Society. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Donna Faye’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.