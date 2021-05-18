Donna Jean Chittenden, age 66 of Grand Haven, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Poppen House Residence. She was born on November 25, 1954, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Donald and Bonnie (Zant) Chittenden.
Donna graduated from Fruitport High School and then worked for Gardner-Denver and K&G Tool for many years. In her later years, she dedicated most of her time to caring for her parents, Donald and Bonnie, until their passing.
