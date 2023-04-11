Donna Kay DeYoung, age 77 of Grand Haven, passed away on Easter morning, Sunday, April 9, 2023. She was born on December 9, 1945 in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Eugene and Greta (TerHaar) Welling. She married Alan DeYoung on June 30, 1967 in Grand Haven.
Donna owned and operated The Pretty Parlor and NuWave Hair Designers. One of her many gifts were to make people feel beautiful. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, and was especially devoted to her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.