Donna Kay McCulloch, age 64 of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, November 18, 2019, in Longview, Texas. She was born February 7, 1955, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late William and Beverly (Heinz) Appel. Donna married Kelly McCulloch on October 13, 1973 in Grand Haven.
Donna graduated from Grand Haven High School and then obtained her associate’s degree in administrative law from Davenport University. She worked as a licensed day-care provider in her home for many years. Donna was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, and past member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, which she was very involved in. Donna had an appreciation for beautiful flowers and enjoyed tending to her gardens. She loved her family and cherished the time spent with them; especially during the holidays. Donna liked to bake and sew, and used her beautiful voice to sing in the choir at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She will be remembered for her warm heart and kind demeanor.
Donna will be lovingly remembered and missed by her beloved husband of 46 years, Kelly; son, Chris (Andrea) McCulloch; daughters, Jennifer (Rob) Augustyn and Lisa McCulloch (Tony Erickson); grandchildren: Christian Augustyn, Klayton McCulloch and Allisondra McCulloch; sisters, Terri “T.J.” (Terry) Keith and Sharon Roberts; brother-in-law, Dennis McCulloch; sister-in-law, Darlene Bockheim; and several special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shawn McCulloch; brother, Bill Appel; and brother-in-law, Grant McCulloch.
The Funeral Service for Donna will be at 11 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Kurt Wenzelburger officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Interment will be at Blythefield Memory Gardens Cemetery in Rockford, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be given to Klaassen Family Funeral Home: in memory of Donna McCulloch. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Donna’s online guestbook.
