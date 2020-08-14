Mrs. Donna LeMieux, age 86, of Grand Haven passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Grand Pines Assisted Living Center.
She was born January 23, 1934, in Hart to Milford and Lois (Snell) Green. She was preceded in death by her husband of 16 years, Thomas L. LeMieux, in 2013.
Donna was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and retried from Meijer after many years. She enjoyed gardening and her dogs, and was also a member of the West Michigan Street Rod Association.
She is survived by her son, David Rickert; step-son, Thomas LeMieux Jr; grandchildren: David and Jared Rickert, and Brandon LeMieux; two great-granddaughters, Savannah and Lilliana Rickert; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family burial will take place at Lakeshore Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Donna may be given to St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
