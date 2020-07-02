Donna Marie Laughead, age 100, of Grand Haven passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at North Ottawa Care Center. She was born February 27, 1920, in Rock Island, Illinois, to Don and Ruby (Griffin) Trunnel; and she married Gordon Laughead Jr. on February 2, 1943, in Denver, Colorado.
They had one son, Jeremy Minter Laughead, on February 21, 1956, in Yankton, South Dakota. Gordon was the president of Gordon Laughead Piano Fortes, and Donna was the bookkeeper. They resided at 1900 Wisconsin, until Gordon passed away on March 17, 1979.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.