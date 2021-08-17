Donna Faye (Stille) Nienhouse, age 72, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, from complications of Stevens-Johnson syndrome. She was born on April 17, 1949, to Ed and Hattie (Hiemstra) Stille, and grew up in Robinson Township. She graduated from Grand Haven High School and received an associate's degree from Muskegon Community College.
On June 5, 1993, Donna married Jim Nienhouse in Spring Lake, Michigan. Sharing a deep love of the outdoors and the natural beauty of the area, she and Jim enjoyed a loving and adventurous life together. Splitting their time between their home in Spring Lake and their home on the Little Manistee River, they always found time for fishing, hunting, boating and family gatherings. They found joy in their friendship and in traveling together, often to nontraditional locations.
