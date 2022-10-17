Mrs. Donna Wierenga, age 89, of Spring Lake passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Grand Pines Assisted Living Center. She was born April 8, 1933, in Grand Haven to Henry and Berdean (Roossien) Katt. On February 25, 1954, she married Eugene Wierenga, and he preceded her in death on April 19, 2019.
Donna was a member of Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church. She had worked for Spring Lake Township, and volunteered for the Christian Haven Home Auxiliary and Nearly New (Once and Again) for many years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed baking, knitting, crocheting and walking many miles on our bike paths. She will be greatly missed.
