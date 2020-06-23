Mrs. Dora Velik, age 85, of Norton Shores passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born August 30, 1934, in Spring Lake to Arthur and Edna (Redford) DeWitt. On May 9, 1953, she married Charles Velik, and he preceded her in death on September 3, 2006.
Dora was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to work around her home, especially taking care of her garden, baking, canning and knitting, most of all she loved her family and spending time with each of them. Dora was a member of Sonrise Baptist Church.
