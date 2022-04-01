Doreen Marie Grimminck, age 81 of Grand Haven, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at home. She was born on June 14, 1940, in Ishpeming, Michigan, to the late James and Dora (Nault) Williams. Doreen married Richard Grimminck on June 16, 1967, in Arizona.
Doreen graduated from Muskegon Catholic High School, and then Western Michigan University with her bachelor’s degree in education. She taught middle school students at Fruitport Community Schools for 28 years before her retirement in 1996. Doreen was a member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish, and also the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28 Auxiliary for many years. She enjoyed traveling, and took eight cruises over the years to several places including Hawaii, Africa, China and Europe. In her spare time, Doreen enjoyed reading, shopping and caring for others.
