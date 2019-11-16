Doris Ann Behm, age 92 of Spring Lake, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Heartwood Lodge. Doris was born July 26, 1927, in Ellsworth, Michigan, to the late Gerritt and Anna (Bouma) Dusterwinkle.
Doris attended the historic one-room Dewitt Schoolhouse, Grand Haven Christian Middle School and Grand Haven High School. On December 6, 1946, she married Ralph Behm. Together they celebrated 65 years of marriage prior to his passing on February 19, 2012.
Doris enjoyed knitting, sewing and music, was a talented piano and accordion player, and sang in the choir while in Florida. She spent many hours tending to her flower garden, was a former member of the GH Woman’s Club, and was a long-time member of Christ Community Church of Spring Lake. She and Ralph wintered in South Florida, and she loved to travel; taking many cruises over the years.
Doris will be lovingly remembered and missed by her children, Debbie (Jerry) Johnston of Spring Lake and Rick (Debbie) Behm of Traverse City; six grandchildren: Jeremy (Stacey) Johnston, Brooke Johnston, Jill (Patrick) Daniels, Joshua (Stephanie) Behm, Tim E. Behm and Ricky (Emily) Behm; eight great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jane Behm; brother-in-law, Melvin Behm; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; and son, Tim.
A private family funeral service has taken place at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Dan Anderson officiating. Interment was at Spring Lake Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to United Lutheran Church of West Olive (15424 Lake Michigan Drive, West Olive, MI 49460). Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Doris’ online guestbook or share a memory.
