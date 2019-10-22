Doris M. (Bulson) Hasty, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born May 27, 1929, to Edwin and Lucy (Loftus) Bulson in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She lived in the Spring Lake area most of her life.
On May 20, 1947, she married Wayne N. Hasty, and together they cherished 64 years of endless memories. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2012.
Doris was a woman who took great pride in her home. She spent endless hours working side by side with her husband, Wayne, taking care of the land they lived off. At the age of 80, you could still find her canning 400 quarts of tomatoes. She enjoyed sewing and was a talented seamstress. Doris also had a love for music; she even taught herself to play both the piano and guitar. She enjoyed having people over and made sure you never left hungry after a visit. Above all things, she loved spending time with family. Doris was a generous, tender-loving soul and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her two children; Laura Bliss and David Hasty; two sisters, Donna Grotenhuis and Grace Szalay; two brothers, Tom (Sue) Bulson and Donald Bulson; six grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Hasty; two sons, Gordon Hasty and Wayne Hasty Jr.; sister, Bethel Stehle; four brothers: Leo Bulson, John Bulson, Edwin Bulson Jr. and Robert Bulson; sister-in-law, Carol Bulson; and two brothers-in-law, Harold Grotenhuis and Rudy Szalay.
A Private Family Service will be held at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral Home & Cremations Services, 620 Washington St., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Memorial contributions in Doris’ name can be directed to Christian Haven Home Inc. Feel free to share a memory with the family at www.sytsemafh.com.
