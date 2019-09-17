Doris Mae DeBruyn, age 90, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at a local care facility. She was born February 9, 1929, in West Olive, Michigan, to the late Albert and Anna (Peterson) Dorn. Doris married Jack DeBruyn on November 27, 1957, and he preceded her in death on July 21, 2010.
Doris retired from Grand Haven Stamped Products, where she worked for several years, and she previously worked for Eagle Ottawa Leather. Doris loved nature, and enjoyed watching the squirrels and birds from her window. She loved flowers, reading, taking trips to the casino and painting with watercolor; she loved showing the several paintings she worked on throughout the years. Doris loved people, especially her family, which was most important to her. She will be loved and missed by many.
Doris is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Faith (Tom) Biros and Linda (Marc) Casemier, all of Grand Haven; son, Scott DeBruyn of Spring Lake; five grandchildren: Shannon (John) Kran, Keith Biros (Darcie Jerovsek), Christine (Ryan) Wiltfong, Michelle Thoma (Jason Glenn) and Nathen DeBruyn; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Eva (Keith) Gift of Grant, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Bradley DeBruyn; two sisters, Verna and Viola; and five brothers: Arnold, Marvin, Edward, Oscar, Albert and Alfred Dorn.
The Funeral Service for Doris will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Bytwerk officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of North Ottawa Community or Lakeshore Assisted Living. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Doris’ online guestbook.
