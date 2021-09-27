Doris Elaine Medbury, age 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 17, 2021. A memorial service for Doris will take place on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444. Share a memory with the family and read her full obituary at www.sytsemafh.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.