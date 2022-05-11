The Memorial Mass for Doris Owsiak will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at St. Patrick–St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. For those unable to attend the service, it will be livestreamed. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for details and full obituary.
