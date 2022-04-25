Doris Ruth Lasley, 91, of Grand Haven died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements will be announced by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, Grand Haven.
Latest News
- Earth Day Celebration
- West Olive man sentenced to prison for having sex with related minor
- Police chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya
- Center Hunter Dickinson to return to Michigan for junior season
- Weekend roundup: GH duo breaks school record
- Firearms surpass motor vehicles as leading cause of death among kids, UM researchers say
- Community Calendar
- Trump sways convention races for Michigan AG, elections jobs
Most Popular
Articles
- Dogs killed after jumping off overpass; family asking for support
- GHAPS board members notch awards
- Three injured in crash at Lincoln, 144th
- Clear skies for Lyrid meteor shower in West Michigan tonight
- McGinnis selected to interview for Portage city manager
- Eastbrook Homes parallel plan causes confusion
- A drive to give back: Roving RVers do volunteer work at Grand Haven State Park
- BLP manager concerned about EGLE enforcement notice
- Almond Products building catches fire
- Grand Haven man to serve 2 years in prison on firearm charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Democracy is on the rise (14)
- Your Views (13)
- Whitmer proves she’s not serious about election integrity (9)
- Keep saying ‘gay,’ despite new legislation – kids need to hear it (8)
- I am now 1 in 8, but that's not what makes me angry (6)
- Whitmer made the promise, she owns the failure (3)
- Sexual subjects in school and society should concern us all (3)
- GOP opposition to Jackson only helps further politicize the Supreme Court (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Gov. Whitmer promises 'transparent, independent' probe of Grand Rapids shooting (2)
- Ground broken on Schmidt Heritage Park (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Teen sentenced to 15 years in prison for armed robbery of T-Mobile store (2)
- Your Views (1)
- Accept a new thing on the cusp of Holy Week (1)
- BLP manager concerned about EGLE enforcement notice (1)
- Your Views (1)
- NOCHS may be acquired by Trinity Health (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Kaepernick named honorary captain for Michigan spring football game (1)
- #TBT – Looking back at this week in 1972 (1)
- Family seeks charges, officer's ID in Patrick Lyoya's death (1)
- Biden slipped up, but he was right (1)
- The gift of maple syrup from our friend Joe (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Workers grade beach with summer around the corner (1)
- Of course Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself (1)
- Your Views (1)
- 'This is not the time to ignore it': Newest COVID variant detected in West Michigan (1)
- State Briefs (1)
- Solutions for Biden's many failures? Walk forward better (1)
- 'Everything that gets delivered by truck is going to suffer' (1)
- Rampant inflation, anxiety stymie Biden effort to focus on strong economic growth (1)
- Just what is the president’s role in current gasoline prices? (1)
- County’s new administrator should make the move (1)
- Levin calls for putting $15 minimum wage on Michigan's ballot (1)
- Another good reason to abolish capital punishment (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.