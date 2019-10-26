Mrs. Doris Luella Smead, age 92, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born in Wyoming, Michigan, on January 16, 1927, to George and Lodema (McDowell) Smith; and married Robert Smead on March 7, 1947, and he preceded her in death in 2013.
Mrs. Smead enjoyed sewing, crocheting, crafts, rock collecting and square dancing. She was an active member of Ottawa Center Chapel for many years. Doris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors: two sons, Steven (Deanna) Smead of Holland and William (Julia) Smead of Texas; three daughters: Janet (Bill) Webbert of Houghton Lake, Phyllis Reinke of Ohio and Kathleen (Jack) Hamacher of Martin; 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Linda) Smith; and brother-in-law, Melvin Behm. She was preceded in death by brothers George, Harold and John; sisters Eleanor, Lillian, Lucille, Virginia, Violet, Edith and Ethel; son-in-law Gerald Reinke; and grandson Scott Reinke.
Service: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11 a.m. at Ottawa Center Chapel with the Rev. Robert Porterfield officiating. Internment in Allendale Cemetery.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: Ottawa Center Chapel. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.
Arrangements by Clock Funeral Home, Muskegon.
