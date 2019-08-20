Dorothea J. “Ding” Reynolds, age 90, passed away early Saturday morning, August 17, 2019. She was born December 25, 1928, in Benton, Indiana, to Roy and Georgia (Kline) Frederick.
She made Michigan her home in the 1960s. On October 29,1949, she married Richard M. Reynolds. Together they cherished 37 years of marriage. Richard preceded her in death in 1986.
She enjoyed cooking, volunteering at the American Legion and making crafts. A passion of Ding’s was shopping; she was what many would call a “professional” at it.
She is survived by her three siblings: Mary Louise “Snooks” (James) Jory, Paul “Sunny” (Shirley) Frederick and Robert “Bob” Frederick; dear friend, James Vette; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Georgia; and two nephews, Bernard and Dennis.
A Celebration of Life at Spring Lake Cemetery will take place at a later date; all friends and family are invited. You may visit the family’s online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com. Arrangements entrusted to The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417.
