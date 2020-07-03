Dorothy J. Briggs was born on Christmas Day 1924 to John and Margaret (Allen) Smith in Lakeview, Michigan, one of six children. She died peacefully at home in Norton Shores on July 1, 2020, at the age of 95.
Dorothy graduated from Cedar Springs High School, married Robert Briggs, and had four children together. She returned to school and graduated from Muskegon Business College with a degree in accounting. She worked for Allied Stores at Hardy Herpolsheimer’s in both Muskegon and Grand Rapids for 30 years. She was active in her children’s lives as a Cub Scout and Brownie leader, school and sports activities, and fishing. Later in life she loved to travel, watch sports on TV, pay close attention to politics, sewing and reading. Dorothy was a willing participant at Edgewood Lutheran Church in Fruitport, where she served as an elder, trustee, treasurer, women’s group leader and Thrivent representative.
