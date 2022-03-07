Mrs. Dorothy Klein, age 91, of Grand Haven passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022. She was born January 26, 1931, in Chicago to Paul and Clara (Kaste) Kovarik, and attained her master’s degree in piano performance and education from E.D. Eggert Piano Academy in Chicago. On June 5, 1954, she married Edward Klein, who preceded her in death on August 22, 2018.
Dorothy was an executive secretary for Kemper Insurance and Liquid Carbonic in Chicago before moving to Grand Haven in 1970 for Ed’s career. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Women’s Club, PTA, and Tuesday Musicale, where she was able to use her musical gifts. Dorothy also loved to travel, ballroom dance with Ed, and nurture both her garden and her family. She is greatly missed as a cherished and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Dorothy and her family are grateful to all those who supported her as her health declined including the staff at both Robbinswood Assisted Living and Hospice of North Ottawa.
