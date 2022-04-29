Dorothy May Wales (Oom) passed away peacefully on April 24, 2022. She was born January 14, 1934.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Cindy Domanchuk (Dave), Bob Berg, Steve Berg, Jennifer Hardy (Chad); six grandsons, four granddaughters, and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by all her siblings: Ed Oom, Harry Oom, Paul Brown, Bruce Brown (Clara) and Kathy Ott (Howard); plus several special nieces and nephews.
