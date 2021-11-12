The Funeral Service for Dorothy R. Jullie will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, November 15, 2021, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view Dorothy’s full obituary.
