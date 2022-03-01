Dr. Douglas “Bruce” Moody went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 28, 2022. He was born on March 10, 1938, in Goodrich, Michigan, to Kenneth and Winnie (McCully) Moody, and lived in Holly, Michigan, in his boyhood years. He married Phyllis Ver Hulst on August 20, 1960, in Holland, Michigan. He was very proud of his Irish heritage as his maternal grandfather and his paternal great-grandfather both emigrated from Northern Ireland.
Bruce was a graduate of Grand Blanc High School and Flint Junior College, then attended Central Michigan University and graduated with a B.A. and M.A., and went on to Michigan State University to obtain his Ph.D. He was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge 406 and Eastern Star, both of Breckenridge, Michigan. He was very proud of the fact that he played football for his high school team starting in his senior year as tackle, and played freshman football when he transferred to CMU in 1958.
