Mr. Douglas Gary Parcheta, age 79, of Grand Haven passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Holland Hospital.
He was born May 22, 1943, in Grand Haven to the late Frank and Lucille Parcheta. Doug married his late wife, Sandy Parcheta, on November 22, 1970, in Grand Rapids. He lived most of his life in Grand Haven and spent his last remaining years with Iris Van Dyck in Holland.
