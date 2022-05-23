Dr. Arnold J. “Arnie” Pals, 84, left this world and entered his eternal heavenly home on Thursday morning, May 19, 2022, in Muskegon. A very active and healthy man, he was recovering from the successful removal of a benign brain tumor and sadly passed away from a severe abdominal hemorrhage.
He was born March 15, 1938, in Hull, Iowa, to William and Willemina (Visser) Pals. He attended the Hull Christian Grammar School and later graduated from Western Christian High School. He attended Michigan State University, where he received his B.S. degree in 1961 and his D.V.M. degree in 1963. He served as a captain and doctor in the United States Army Veterinary Corps. He spent his service time in Washington, D.C., as a research support veterinarian at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
