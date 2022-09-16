Dr. Donald E. Ott “Don,” age 82, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born on June 28, 1940, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Herbert and Minnie (Poe) Ott.
Don married Joy Oslund on June 9, 1962. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Michigan. Don had a passion for education and was a successful entrepreneur, co-founding Structural Concepts Corp. in 1972 and starting Interior Concepts Corp. in 1992. He was known for his brilliant and creative mind, and for offering opportunities to many people in whom he saw hidden potential.
