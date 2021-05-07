Dr. E. Duane Powers, affectionately known as EDPDO, age 94, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in The Villages, Florida. He was born October 13, 1926, in Kent, Ohio, to the late Elmer and Ruth (Gilbert) Powers.
Duane was a very motivated young man and at a young age took on several jobs to make ends meet. After completing high school in 1944, he enlisted in the military at age 17 and studied civil engineering during his service. He married Esther Scobie in 1948 and graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathy and Surgery in 1952. He moved to Culver, Indiana, and opened his first private practice, becoming a country doctor, doing house calls and delivering many babies over the years. Later, Duane was invited to join a thriving practice in Flint, Michigan, with Dr. Donald Smith, a former classmate of his. He married Lois Ruth Martin in 1966 and moved to Flushing, Michigan. He eventually opened his own private practice in Swartz Creek, Michigan, seeing over 16,000 patients during his career. His positive energy and sense of humor were his trademarks while treating his patients holistically.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.