Dr. Gerald Edwin “Jerry” Nieusma passed away quietly, in the company of his family, at his home in Morgantown, West Virginia, on August 7, 2022. He is survived by his spouse of 60 years, Judy Nieusma; four children (Jim, Jeff, Joe, Jennifer); many grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and one brother, Butch.
Jerry was born in Holland, Michigan, on March 9, 1940, and he grew up on a functioning farm and saw mill in Grand Haven, Michigan, where he met Judy in 1953. With degrees from Hope College and University of Michigan Dental School, they had a 30-year U.S. Navy career, then 20 years practicing and teaching at WVU Dental School. Extremely generous and trusting, Jerry spent his life teaching, mentoring and setting an example of how to live a moral, spiritual and faith-filled life.
