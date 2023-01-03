Dr. Mark E. Stern, Ph.D., age 79 of Spring Lake, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital. He was born on July 23, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Julius and Rose (Zolkower) Stern.
Mark obtained his bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University and continued his education, receiving his Doctorate degree from Michigan State University. Mark taught science at Troy High School and Oakland University for many years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Spring Lake, and a member of the North Ottawa Amateur Radio Club, where he was a ham, K8MAZ.
