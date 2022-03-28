Dr. Melvin Lee Scherpenisse, age 81, of Spring Lake passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at home. He was born February 23, 1941, in Grand Rapids to Lester and Angeline (Beimers) Scherpenisse. On September 8, 1972, he married Carol Sue Southland in Grand Rapids.
Mel graduated from Grand Rapids Christian High School and Calvin College. He went on to earn a doctorate in psychology from Michigan State University in 1976. As a psychologist for over 40 years, he helped many people in private practice, community mental health and medical settings. Mel was an avid runner, proud of his many road races. He enjoyed biking, reading, music, photography and painting. In retirement, he enjoyed ballroom dancing with his wife. Most of all he enjoyed his family and will be deeply missed by all.
