Dr. Robert "Bob" A. Halle, age 89 of Spring Lake, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Mercy Hospital on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. He was born on March 10, 1932, in Berlin, New Hampshire, to the late Frederick and Mary (Molly) Halle. Bob was fortunate to marry Nancy Bunker on September 1, 1961, in California, and they recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Bob graduated from Wyandotte High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1950 to 1952 and received a Purple Heart and Gold Star for being wounded in action. He attended Eastern Michigan University, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and graduated from Michigan State University with his Ph.D. in Education. A life-long educator, Bob worked as a teacher, college professor and principal finishing his career as superintendent of several different school districts in Michigan. Bob was a member of the American Legion Post 28 in Grand Haven and a very active member of many professional and civic organizations. He loved spending time up north at the family cottage surrounded by family and friends, and he organized multiple family vacations and get-togethers throughout the years. “Making memories” is the Halle motto.
