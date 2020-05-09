Dr. Roy Ernest Olson, 97, of West Olive died Friday, April 24, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida, at home with family. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on November 28, 1922, to Ernest and Else (Nygaard) Olson, who were immigrants from Sweden and Norway.
Roy lived on a wheat farm in North Dakota until the death of his father, a World War I veteran, when he was 7. His mother moved Roy and his younger brother, Walter, to Holly, Michigan, to live near her sister. Roy loved Michigan’s beauty and recalled that as a boy it had seemed a paradise with its many lakes and trees. He swam in the lakes, played baseball and ice hockey, and biked country roads. There he and his brother made lifelong friends at church and school and on the playing fields.
