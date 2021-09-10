Duane R. Grossett, age 86 of Spring Lake, MI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 9, 2021 after a brief illness.
He was born on January 4, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA, to Russell and Bessie (Vestereich) Grossett. Duane began his studies at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, interrupted by his Army enlistment. He served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956, and was stationed in Sweden and Germany. Duane returned home and finished his Industrial Management degree from Carnegie Mellon University in1959. He was also a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program. In January of 1960, Duane married the love of his life, Mary Bergan, and then joined Parker-Hannifin Corporation in Cleveland, OH as General Manager of their Brass Products Division. Later, he accepted a position at Thyssen-Bornemisza Group, headquartered in Southfield, MI, which included the extruded metals plant in Belding, MI. Duane went on to join Mueller Brass in Port Huron, then moved to EASCO Aluminum in Youngstown, OH to serve as President and CEO. He then transferred to Chase Brass and Copper in Montpelier, OH where he served as President and CEO of until his retirement in 2000. Duane was active in his Spring Lake/Grand Haven community and enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels to homebound residents for many years. He was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Muskegon, and a strong supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.