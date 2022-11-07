Mr. Earl Tompkins, age 87, passed into the presence of the Lord, whom he loved on November 4, 2022. He was born to Otto and Eva Tompkins, at 711 Pine Street, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, on January 18, 1935. He graduated from Soo High School in 1953 and had many jobs too numerous to mention. That’s when jobs were plentiful.
Earl married Loretta Bourque on December 27, 1958, in the “Soo,” and for the honeymoon traveled to South Carolina where he would be stationed at Fort Jackson and where their first child, Dave, was born. Later, Earl was shipped to Korea for a year while Loretta moved back to the Soo. The next move for Earl and Loretta was when they moved to Grand Haven, Michigan, in March 1961, where he worked for the Army Corps of Engineers until retirement in February 1990. After retiring from the Corps of Engineers, he worked for Lake Michigan Marine Contractors and also developed a subdivision in Egleston Township. He found most of his jobs enjoyable, interesting and challenging, with his underlying strength being his abiding faith in Jesus Christ.
