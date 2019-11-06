Earl M. O’Brien, age 82 of Grand Haven, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at home. He was born September 11, 1937, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Rex O’Brien and Cecilia Ronning.
Earl married Carol A. Tanis on August 6, 1955, in Angola, Indiana. She preceded him in death on November 15, 2003, after 48 years of marriage.
Earl graduated from Muskegon High School, co-founded Camshaft Specialties of Grand Haven, and retired in 2003 from Engine Power Components. He helped develop specialty engines for the UPS trucks and the adjustable-height basketball hoops. Earl was a member of St. Patrick’s/St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, a very active member of the Grand Haven Kiwanis Club, member of the Elks Club, past inductee of the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame, recipient of the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, founder of YBL Basketball at the YMCA, and the driving force behind the original Imagination Station. He also started the St. Jude’s Fishing Tournament for children and young adults, and loved being outdoors, taking pictures and helping people raise money for their favorite charities.
Earl will be lovingly remembered by his family: Kimberly (Dustyn) Grimes, Kelli (Joe VanDam) Tindal, Cathleen O’Brien, Earl “Bill” (Valerie) O’Brien, Michael (Amy) O’Brien, Thomas (Alexandra) O’Brien and Timothy (Kimberly) O’Brien. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Victoria Tanis. He was preceded in death by granddaughter Cecelia, and two brothers.
The Funeral Service for Earl will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Friends are invited to greet the family from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Grand Haven Lakeshore Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Grand Haven Kiwanis Club or St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Earl’s online guestbook.
