Earl Richard Williams passed away the morning of January 5, 2023. Born April 29, 1933, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Fred and Helen (Kimball) Williams, Earl grew up in Grand Haven.
Upon graduation from Grand Haven High School, Earl was accepted into the United States Naval Air Cadet training program in Pensacola, Florida, earned his Naval wings, and was thereafter commissioned a 2nd lieutenant marine aviator in the United States Marine Corps. His Marine Corps service was primarily in Iwakuni, Japan, flying A-1 (AD) Skyraiders.
