Eber Lee Sheffield, age 75 of Grand Haven, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at home. He was born on August 3, 1945, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Orin and Katie (Diephouse) Sheffield. Eber married Beth Elise Reinertson on November 2, 1974, in Muskegon, Michigan.
Eber graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1964 and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1973. He was a life-long resident of Grand Haven, working as a meat cutter since the age of 18 at various places including the old Cashmere’s Grocery in Grand Haven and Sheffield’s Meats. Eber also previously worked as a bus driver for GHAPS, later retiring from Acemco.
