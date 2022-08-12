Echo (Eastlund) Davis, age 99, 10 months and one day, was called by her heavenly Father to come home to heaven the morning of Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from her earthly home in Grand Haven, Michigan.
She was born on October 9, 1922, in Dobson, Montana, to Eric and Esther (Larson) Eastlund. Echo’s father was a bridge builder, so the family moved around the country for several years until they settled in West Allis, Wisconsin, where she grew up. In 1948, Echo asked Jesus Christ to be her Savior and went to Milwaukee Bible Institute, graduating in 1951. She then studied art and sociology at Wisconsin State University in Milwaukee, graduating in 1955. It was her heart’s desire to serve the Lord, and that opportunity came when she met the true love of her life, Robert W. Davis, and married him on November 16, 1957. In 1960, their daughter, Nancy Jean, was born.
