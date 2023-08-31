Edith G. VanBurgel passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the age of 88, with her daughter at her side.
She was born in Muskegon, Michigan, to Nuna and Edna (Doorne) Kramer and graduated from North Muskegon High School in 1953. On October 22, 1954, she married Robert “Bob” VanBurgel and they moved to Spring Lake, Michigan, where they lived throughout their marriage.
Edith was the proud, loving mother of two daughters, Ruth and Nancy. She and Bob enjoyed 59 years of marriage. They were hard-working parents who provided a loving and secure home for their family.”
Edith worked numerous years for Ottawa County court system, where she retired only to then go back to work for the Clerk’s Office part time. She was well respected by her co-workers and colleagues. After she fully retired, she and Bob traveled throughout the U.S. and internationally. Trips to Alaska, California and parts of Europe were among her favorites. Seeing new places and meeting new people were some of her passions. She loved visiting her daughters and friends and family.
A welcoming and kind person, Edith made her mark on so many people who crossed her path. She found great joy in loving and caring for others. She was a great listener who took interest in learning more about those she met. She openly displayed compassion and concern for her community and the world around her. She had an inquisitive mind that delighted in learning something new every day.
Edith and Bob endured the loss of their daughter Ruth at the age of 47 with courage, grace and resolve. Edith continued to focus on living and caring for others even after Bob passed away on October 5, 2012. She thoroughly enjoyed playing cards with several groups of friends (especially when she won the game!), knitting prayer shawls, volunteering at North Ottawa hospital, supporting numerous mission projects and watching U-M football with her daughters. She was an active member of the First Reformed Church in Grand Haven, Michigan.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Debby Sycamore) VanBurgel of Denver, Colorado; brother, Jim Kramer of Muskegon, Michigan; sister-in-law, Millicent Kramer of Grants Pass, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is greatly missed by her family, friends and all those who were touched by her kindness.
Funeral service for Edith will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, at First Reformed Church in Grand Haven, Michigan, with the Rev. John Kenney officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place in Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the VanBurgel Family Greatest Needs Fund at the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
