Edith Persing; beloved wife, mother, teacher of many passed away into the arms of her Loving Father in Heaven on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Preceding Edith in death was her precious husband, Maurice H. Persing; Edith’s parents, Marge and Charlie Klenk; Edith’s sisters, Evelyn Latimer and Eleanor Twichell; Edith’s brother, Robert Klenk; Edith’s multi-talented daughter, Martha D. Persing; and Edith’s son, “I can do anything but I love fishing best” Ted Persing.
Edith’s living children include: Linda M. Mieras, Julie K. (Bill) Persing-Baker, Bonnie D. (Cory) White, and former daughter-in-law, Janet Persing. Edith’s living and very dear sisters, Dianne (Delton) Parks, Karen Heukeroth, and Kathy Archer; very dear cousins, Betty Holben and Mary Cooper; Edith’s grandchildren and Martha’s children are daughter, Miranda (Jason) Mazzole, and Maurice J. Persing; numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
Edith Persing was a much beloved wife, mother and award winning teacher. Her caring heart managed multiple duties to make our days complete while spiritually sustaining each of us. Dad “Morry” became ill. She held onto her faith in God and became a seamstress to provide clothing, curtains, and mended items for household monies. She was an amazing woman of God carrying through until Dad “Morry” passed away, leaving her with five children.
It was then that Edith refocused as sole provider for her children. Teaching was her chosen career avenue right straight from her heart. Edith became a caring, creative, trail blazin’ legend in her 30 years (27-plus night school years) of Grand Haven teaching pathway. More than 50,000 students experienced her loving and energetic teaching style which saved lives, motivated them to complete their high school diplomas, and was a springboard into their professional vocations.
Edith Persing achieved many educational accolades. Yet, Edith deliberately chose to be short one class of her doctorate. She loved her high school students! Many remain grateful and continue to express gratitude for Edith’s devoted and dedicated teaching with determined commitment toward reaching educational goals for the students’ future success in their life goals. Edith was asked, “What message would you leave for us about students and children?” Without hesitation she responded, “To love all.” Then thoughtfully, gently as she nodded her head, with her hands folded together on the table she added, “Love each other and be good to each other. Help the children and be good to the parents. Be kind. Love them.”
The Funeral Service for Edith will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Tom Stone officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Elara Hospice of Grand Rapids. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Edith’s online guestbook.
