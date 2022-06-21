Edna L. Dodge, of Spring Lake, Michigan, died peacefully on April 5, 2022, at Heartwood Lodge after living a full and positive life at the age of 100 and seven months.
She was the fifth child born to Fred and Mary (Laxton) Hippler in Sparta, Wisconsin, on September 8, 1921. The family moved to Michigan when she was 1 year old. During her childhood, she remembers moving many times. She met Kenneth D. Dodge of Ravenna, Michigan, while going to Fisher School. They were married July 3, 1940, and lived in Grand Haven for a time. Next, they purchased an 80-acre farm near Coopersville. They sold the farm in 1962 and started building homes in the Tri-Cities area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.